Gabrielle Union's little girl transformed into Ariel from "The Little Mermaid" to kick off the Halloween season.

Over the weekend, the "Bring It On" actress, 49, shared a video of her and Dwyane Wade's daughter, 3-year-old Kaavia, rocking a turquoise tail, a purple seashell bikini top and a bright red wig just like the beloved character from the 1989 animated Disney movie.

"You know we had to set off Halloween season right," she wrote in the Instagram caption. "May I present 'Ariel & Her Sea Legs' for awards consideration."

In the video, Kaavia is seen luxuriating on a lounge chair and striking quite a few poses in her Ariel costume. At one point she even dances with Wade, 40, as "Under the Sea" plays.

Union added the hashtag "#RepresentationMatters" to the post, presumably referring to the reaction little Black girls have had upon seeing the first look at Halle Bailey in Disney's live-action adaptation of "The Little Mermaid," hitting theaters in 2023.

Bailey saw Union's post and took to the comments to react, writing, "omg love it!" Union responded saying Kaavia is "OBSESSED" with Bailey's portrayal of Ariel.

Other friends, such as rapper Ludacris, "Star Wars" actor John Boyega and Union's "Bring It On" co-star Jesse Bradford reacted to the adorable post.