KISS has finally announced an end date for their End of the Road Tour.

The band is set to wrap the trek, which they say is their final tour ever, with a two-night run at New York City's Madison Square Garden Dec. 1 and 2.

"KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago," the band said in a statement. "It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started."

Live Nation Entertainment Promotional poster for the "End of the Road" world tour by rock and roll legends KISS.

Presale tickets for the KISS Army go on sale March 6 at 10 a.m. local time, with the general sale set for March 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Members of the band Kiss, from left, Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Eric Singer attend the premiere of A&E Network's "Biography: KISStory" in New York, June 11, 2021.

KISS' End of the Road Tour is set to relaunch April 12 in Brazil and returns to the U.S. May 27 in Columbus, Ohio.

The final leg of the tour kicks off Oct. 29 in Austin, Texas, and includes Canadian dates, plus stops in Los Angeles, Seattle and more, before they end in the Big Apple.