Hot off a successful summer tour in 2022, The Chicks announced Tuesday that they are hitting the road again -- but this time with a plan to head overseas, as well as to share the spotlight with a few special guests including Willie Nelson, Maren Morris, Wild Rivers and Ben Harper.

The award-winning group is composed of legendary country trio Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer. The three are set to kick off a 37-show run in Oslo, Norway, before heading to Sweden, the Netherlands and the U.K., according to The Chicks World Tour 2023 schedule.

The second-half of The Chicks tour will wrap up in North America, with plans to play showsacross the U.S. and Canada from Vancouver, British Columbia, to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and Bangor, Maine, to Los Angeles.

"Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun!" The Chicks shared on Twitter, alongside the tour announcement on Tuesday. "It's time to get the party going again! We can't wait to see everyone!"

As part of the tour, The Chicks will perform alongside country music legend Willie Nelson at the singer's star-studded 90th birthday celebration, Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, a two-day music event that includes concerts from Snoop Dogg to Neil Young.

Country-pop star Maren Morris will join the trio overseas and in Canada, while Canadian folk band Wild Rivers and singer-songwriter Ben Harper are also set to appear during select North American shows.

