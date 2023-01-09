The Chicks are headed to Las Vegas.

The award-winning group, formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, announced a six-show engagement in May at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Their performances are scheduled on May 3, 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13.

"Finally getting to play live in 2022 left us hungry to continue our tour," The Chicks -- which consists of members Natalie Maines plus sisters Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire -- said in a statement. "After so many years without new music, last year felt like a long time coming."

"We hope our fans are ready for more in 2023 because we are not done!" the group's statement continued. "There is a lot more to come this year and we are excited to get it all started in Las Vegas at the Zappos Theater this Spring."

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. ET, at ticketmaster.com.

There will also be select presale dates for Citi cardmembers, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers.