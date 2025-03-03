Kourtney Kardashian is shutting down rumors that her 15-year-old son Mason has a child.
The 45-year-old reality star took to her Instagram story on Sunday, March 2, to address the speculation once and for all.
"I rarely address rumors or conspiracies regarding myself or my family, but this is about my child and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true. They are not," she wrote in a statement. "Mason does not have a child."
"These accounts that pretend to be him are definitely not. They are FAKE," she continued. "My son really values his privacy, and I am asking all media to please be respectful: he is a kid with feelings and a beautiful life ahead of him. Please stop spreading false narratives and spinning lies."
Kardashian also issued a warning to those spreading misinformation on social media about her kids.
"And to all the other people making videos about my kids (who, by the way, are minors), please stop and leave them alone," she said, concluding her statement.
Kardashian shares three children -- including Mason -- with ex Scott Disick and has one child with husband Travis Barker.
Together with Barker, who has three children from a previous relationship, the couple have a blended family of seven children total.