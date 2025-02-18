Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow are engaged!
The NBA player and model announced their engagement with a social media post on Tuesday showing the couple kissing, while Harlow holds Kuzma's face, revealing a ring on her finger.
"#SheSaidYes" wrote Kuzma in an Instagram story reposting the photo.
The couple revealed details of their engagement to Vogue in an article published Tuesday. According to the outlet, Kuzma romantically decorated a private plane they were taking for a getaway to Turks and Caicos on Feb. 13.
"I still had no idea what this was," said Harlow, adding that she thought the gesture may be for Valentine's Day.
Kuzma then began reading a poem, according to the outlet.
"For a split second in my head I thought, 'This would be so cute if this was an engagement,'" Harlow told Vogue. "But I’m also not the type of person who wants to guess or wants to spoil a surprise. So it just was a fleeting thought in my head."
He then read Harlow a poem which ended with the line "Will you be my wife?"
Both Kuzma and Harlow's families met them at their destination to celebrate. The couple's social media post includes photos and a video from the surprise.
"We’re over the moon," Harlow told Vogue.
In 2021, Harlow told "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she and Kuzma began to communicate during the coronavirus quarantine.
"After a month of being on Facetime for 24 hours every single day for a month he was like, 'You got to come to LA and I've been in LA ever since that was a year ago exactly," said Harlow.