Millie Bobby Brown is opening up about how she knew her marriage to husband Jake Bongiovi was the "right" decision.
The "Stranger Things" star, who is the Vanity Fair cover star for March, said that she and Bongiovi "were pretty united going into" marriage. Brown was 20 and Bongiovi was 22 when they tied the knot in May 2024 after three years together.
"We talked about our political views, what kind of family we want to build, the kind of home we want to live in, the kind of relationship we're looking for, the kind of careers we want," she said. "It's such an important decision, and we wanted to make sure we were making the right one. I knew I was. It always felt right with him."
She added that Bongiovi is "the first man I've ever loved and been in love with. If we're not fully invested, then what's the point? We have to be, and we always have been."
The duo had two weddings: a small intimate ceremony in May 2024 and a second wedding in Tuscany in September 2024.
The actress's "Stranger Things" co-star Matthew Modine officiated her second wedding.
Modine called the wedding "absolutely sublime."
"I was surprised how emotional I became during the vows," Modine added. "I'd been witness to so much of Millie's private life and her professional career -- and I'd seen her grow from that adorable child into a beautiful and thoughtful adult. I was with her when she first met young Jake. And now she's beginning a whole new life with such a kind man."
During their second wedding, Brown said that she and Bongiovi also performed a special dance number to celebrate.
"It's a five-, six-minute dance routine that we choreographed ourselves," she said, mentioning that they danced to a medley of songs from "Grease" and it included costume changes.
"We started with leather jackets and glasses, then took them off," she said. "I was in my Sandy jumpsuit, and he was in this cool T-shirt, pants, and really shiny shoes."
When it comes to work, Brown said that she and Bongiovi share the same passion for filmmaking.
"Jake's passion is creating stories that ultimately empower people," she said. "He shares such a similar goal to me in that. I want others to be able to watch my projects and feel empowered and feel like someone is rooting for them."
Looking ahead, Brown is gearing up for the final season of "Stranger Things." The actress, who has starred in the hit Netflix series since 2016, wrapped filming for the final season in December.
"It wasn't hitting me this entire time -- until yesterday," Brown said about filming the show's penultimate scene. "I was on set, and I was like, 'Well, I have one more day left.' And I started crying. I don't actually like to cry at work. I'm a really emotional person, but I try to stay super strong. It made me feel so uncomfortable. Jake was like, 'It's good, you have to get it out!' and I just started welling up."
"Stranger Things" season 5 will be released this year.