The cast of "Stranger Things" is saying goodbye to the beloved show after it announced on Friday that production has wrapped.
Netflix shared a collage of photos from the set on social media featuring stars of the show, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke and Priah Ferguson.
"That's a wrap on STRANGER THINGS," the caption of the post read. "See you in 2025."
Additionally, some of the show's cast took to social media to share emotional messages about their time on the show.
In his post, Wolfhard, who portrayed Mike Wheeler, shared several photos with some of his "Stranger Things" co-stars and wrote in the caption of the post, that he's "still in shock" that filming has wrapped.
"We shot it for a year and I’ll miss all of my friends and our characters terribly," he said.
The first photo of his post features him with co-stars Schnapp, McLaughlin, Matarazzo, Keery, Heaton and Dyer from the first season of the show. Wolfhard said, "When I think of the show, I picture this first photo. A bunch of goofy young people making something they think is cool but really have no clue what's to come."
"I feel like we're still those people and I'm lucky to still stand beside them today," he added. "I hope you'll love this season as much as I do. See you all next year."
Schnapp, who played Will Byers, also took to Instagram to share a lengthy post about the lessons he's learned over the past decade from each of his fellow cast members, including Wolfhard, who he said "taught me how to be constantly curious and appreciate what goes on behind the camera."
He also said, "Millie taught me to embrace my silliness and that life never should be taken too seriously" and "Winona sparked my love for film by introducing me to her favorite classics from movies like Terms of Endearment to Almost Famous."
At the very end he talked about how he felt like an "outcast" growing up. "Navigating life in the spotlight while carrying this feeling, through every awkward phase and embarrassing moment exposed for the world to see, has definitely been an unusual experience," he said. "But I've been honored to share it with my incredible co-stars, who understand it in a way that no one else can."
In her post, Brown shared a series of photos of herself on set over the years from a table read, to moments in hair and make-up. She also shared a video of herself sharing a message to cast and crew on set during what appears to be her last day on set.
"Isn't graduation supposed to bring relief like you're glad to leave behind the teachers and classmates? Not me," she says in the video. "I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys. I love each and every one of you and I'll forever carry the memories and bonds we've created together as a family. I love you."
"Stranger Things" made its debut in July 2016. The science fiction, drama television series created by the Duffer Brothers, follows a group of young friends who witness supernatural forces and secret government exploits.
It quickly became one of Netflix's most popular television series.
"We've been telling this story for nearly a decade now," Ross Duffer said in an Instagram post. "Many of our cast members joined us when they were kids, just ten or eleven years old. It wasn’t just a show for them—it was a defining part of their childhood. They’ve grown up before our eyes, becoming more than actors—they’ve become family."
"Everyone involved was determined to bring this story to a satisfying conclusion," Duffer continued. "They poured their hearts and souls into it, and we couldn’t be more proud of what they’ve accomplished. We can’t wait to share it with you all next year. Until then—over and out."