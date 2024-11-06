To commemorate Nov. 6 -- aka "Stranger Things Day," aka the day Will Byers was sucked into the Upside Down -- "Stranger Things" fans were treated to a tease for the series' forthcoming fifth and final season.
Netflix revealed in a YouTube video shared Wednesday that "Stranger Things" will return in 2025.
The streamer also revealed the titles for all eight episodes that will bring the series to a close.
"In the fall of 1987, one last adventure begins," the video teases.
See below for the episode titles for "Stranger Things" season 5 and let your imagination run as to what they could mean:
Episode 1: "The Crawl"
Episode 2: "The Vanishing of …"
Episode 3: "The Turnbow Trap"
Episode 4: "Sorcerer"
Episode 5: "Shock Jock"
Episode 6: "Escape From Camazotz"
Episode 7: "The Bridge"
Episode 8: "The Rightside Up"