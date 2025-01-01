Millie Bobby Brown reflected on her marriage to Jake Bongiovi as she looked back on the highlights of her 2024.
To ring in the new year, the “Stranger Things” star shared a video on Instagram featuring romantic and sweet moments with her husband, along with other special memories from the year spent with loved ones.
One clip shows the couple at the wedding altar, holding hands.
Other moments include Brown shimmying in a sparkling bridal outfit, dancing with Bongiovi, releasing white doves, watching fireworks, sharing a piggyback ride and kissing during a romantic dinner.
“the year of mrs bongiovi 🤍,” she wrote in the caption.
Brown and Bongiovi, who have been linked since 2021, announced their engagement in April 2023 on Instagram.
In May, Jon Bon Jovi spoke about his son's wedding to Brown, confirming that the couple had tied the knot and sharing a few details about their special day.
"They're great. They're absolutely fantastic," Bon Jovi shared on BBC's "The One Show" at the time. "It was a very small family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be."
Brown has previously opened up about her wedding planning, calling it a “really, really exciting” process during an interview with "Good Morning America" in September 2023.
"It's such an amazing part of my life so far, and just being able to do it with someone makes it even better," she added at the time.