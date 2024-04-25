Jon Bon Jovi is a rockstar onstage and at home.

A proud family man, the "Livin' on a Prayer" singer, whose real name is John Francis Bongiovi Jr., shares four kids with his wife Dorothea Hurley.

The couple have been married for over 30 years and are parents to daughter Stephanie Rose Bongiovi, 30, and sons Jesse Bongiovi, 29, Jake Bongiovi, 21, and Romeo Jon Bongiovi, 20.

Inductee Jon Bon Jovi and family attend the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

While opening up about their family life in an interview with People in 2016, Hurley said she and her husband "try hard just to give our kids a normal life."

That includes spending "as much time having family dinners as possible," she said, adding that "family is always priority."

"We never really drag the kids to things," Hurley shared at the time. "I never pointed at the TV and said, 'There's Daddy!'"

"That's his life, not ours," she added.

Get to know Jon Bon Jovi's 4 kids

Stephanie Rose Bongiovi

Jon Bon Jovi with his wife Dorothea Hurley (R) and daughter Stephanie Rose Bongiovi (L) attend the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala at the LA Convention Center in Los Angeles, February 2, 2024. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

Born May 31, 1993, Stephanie Bongiovi is the eldest child of Bon Jovi and Hurley. At a concert in Las Vegas in 2017, Bon Jovi said he wrote the single "I've Got the Girl" after being inspired by his firstborn.

"Everybody's got a little girl in their life," he said at the time. "Their daughter, their girlfriend, their wife, their mama -- it all goes by so fast, and they start out as little bitty babies and their future's looking bright ... I wrote this song for that little baby, who's now not such a little baby anymore."

Stephanie Bongiovi surprised fans at that same concert by joining her dad onstage.

Stephanie Bongiovi eventually pursued a career in the creative industry, working as a crew member on several TV shows and shorts, according to her IMDb page.

Speaking to "Good Morning America" in an interview on April 25, Bon Jovi shared he had written a song for Stephanie Bongiovi in honor of her upcoming nuptials, although he noted that she hadn't yet heard the song, titled "Kiss the Bride."

"There's a song on the record that I wrote for my baby," he said in the interview. "I wrote this one for Steph."

Asked if he would be singing at the wedding, Bon Jovi replied with a smile, "If I can get through it."

Jesse Bongiovi

Jon Bon Jovi and Jesse Bongiovi attend the New Era In Florida Gaming Event at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on December 07, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Bon Jovi and Hurley welcomed their second child Jesse Bongiovi on Feb. 19, 1995.

Jesse Bongiovi attended the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, where he played football.

Venturing into the beverage industry, he launched a rosé company with his father in 2018, called Hampton Water.

In 2022, Jesse Bongiovi announced he had popped the question to his then-girlfriend Jesse Light, sharing snaps from the romantic moment on his Instagram.

"⚠️Time to BeReal⚠️," he wrote in the caption at the time.

Jacob "Jake" Hurley Bongiovi

Stephanie Rose Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi, Romeo Bongiovi, Dorothea Hurley and Jacob Bongiovi attend the Winter Whites Gala in aid of Centrepoint at Kensington Palace on November 26, 2013 in London, England. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The third child of Bon Jovi and Hurley, Jake Bongiovi was born May 7, 2002.

Bon Jovi announced Jake was accepted into Syracuse University back in 2020, posting a photo of them together at the time celebrating the milestone on Instagram.

"Congratulations to Jake Bongiovi for his acceptance to Syracuse," he captioned the post.

In April 2023, Jake Bongiovi became engaged to "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown.

Speaking to The Sunday Times in a recent interview, Bon Jovi said the relationship between his son and Brown is reminiscent of his own love story with Hurley.

"It is an accelerated version of what I went through 40 years ago," he told the outlet. "I think, with the support of family around them, they're gonna be great together."

Romeo Jon Bongiovi

Dorothea Hurley, Jon Bon Jovi, and Romeo Bongiovi appear at the Fifth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert Livestream for God's Love We Deliver at The Beacon Theatre on June 03, 2021 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The youngest of the bunch, Romeo Bongiovi was born March 29, 2004.

To mark his son's birthday in 2021, Bon Jovi posted a picture of Romeo Bongiovi and Hurley posing together in Washington Park in New York City.

"Happy 17th birthday Romeo!!!" he wrote in the caption. "Love, Mom and Dad."

That same year, as Romeo Bongiovi was getting ready to embark on life after high school, Bon Jovi and Hurley told People that they were "definitely looking forward" to being empty nesters.

"Just not being stuck to a schedule and being able to travel," Hurley said at the time about. "But we like to see our kids. It's not like we're going to disappear."