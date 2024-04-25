Jon Bon Jovi has a surprise in store for his daughter Stephanie Bongiovi on her wedding day.

The rock legend, 62, said Thursday on "Good Morning America" that he has written a song for his eldest child and only daughter with longtime wife Dorothea Hurley, in honor of her upcoming nuptials.

Bon Jovi also noted that Stephanie Bongiovi, 30, hasn't yet heard the song, titled "Kiss the Bride."

"There's a song on the record that I wrote for my baby," he said. "I wrote this one for Steph."

Jon Bon Jovi is guest on Good Morning America, April 25, 2024. GMA

But will he sing the song at his daughter's wedding?

"If I can get through it," he said, smiling.

Stephanie Bongiovi's wedding isn't the only one coming up for Bon Jovi's family, as two of his and Hurley's sons, Jesse Bongiovi, 29, and Jake Bongiovi, 21, are also set to wed.

Jake Bongiovi is engaged to "Stranger Things" actress Millie Bobby Brown, and Bon Jovi teased that they will walk down the aisle "in the near future."

The "It's My Life" singer is celebrating his 35th wedding anniversary with his wife this year, and on Thursday spoke about the key to a lasting relationship.

Dorothea Hurley, Stephanie Rose Bongiovi, and Jon Bon Jovi attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 3, 2024 in Los Angeles. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, FILE

"The magic for me has just been growing together with Dorothea," he gushed. "Every day is a challenge and change, but if you're growing together, hopefully things will work out."

In addition to Stephanie, Jesse and Jake Bongiovi, Bon Jovi and Hurley are also parents to son Romeo Bongiovi, 20.

Tune in for the primetime special "Michael Strahan x Jon Bon Jovi: Halfway There" on Sunday, April 28 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.

Catch the rocker's four-part docuseries "Thank you, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story," celebrating the 40th anniversary of his band, when it begins streaming on Hulu on April 26.