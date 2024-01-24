Kylie Jenner and her 5-year-old daughter Stormi attended the Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris this week in style.

The mother-daughter duo attended the Spring/Summer 2024 show on Wednesday, sporting matching black feathered ensembles and sleek black sunglasses.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster attend the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, Jan. 24, 2024, in Paris. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Jenner, 26, accessorized her strapless dress with gold ornate earrings and a pair of black heels while Stormi was seen holding a tiny black purse.

Stormi, whom Jenner shares with ex Travis Scott, joined her mom on the front row at Wednesday's show, where the cosmetics mogul was also spotted rubbing shoulders with the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Florence Pugh.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster attend the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, Jan. 24, 2024, in Paris. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Turning the event into a family outing, Jenner's mom Kris Jenner also attended the show accompanied by her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Florence Pugh, left, and Kylie Jenner attend the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, Jan. 24, 2024, in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Earlier in the day, Kylie Jenner also made an appearance at Jean Paul Gaultier's Haute Couture show, donning a sheer, floor-length strapless gown for the occasion.