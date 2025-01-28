Lady Gaga is opening up on new music, her recent film and future parenting approach.
In a wide-ranging interview with Elle, the "Born this Way" singer discussed the negative reviews that followed the release of her film "Joker: Folie à Deux" with Joaquin Phoenix.
She also discussed how her mindset towards critical reviews of her work would also translate to her parenting styles with her future children with Polansky.
The interview comes on the heels of Gaga announcing her new album "Mayhem," which drops March 7.
Lady Gaga responds to 'Joker: Folie à Deux' criticism
"People just sometimes don't like some things," said Gaga, who starred in "Joker: Folie à Deux," a sequel to 2019's "Joker." The follow-up film, which was released in October, was widely panned by critics and audiences.
"It's that simple. And I think to be an artist, you have to be willing for people to sometimes not like it. And you keep going even if something didn't connect in the way that you intended," she continued.
Gaga said the fear of failure can be damaging and "can be hard to get control of," adding, "It's part of the mayhem."
"Joker: Folie à Deux" was nominated for seven Razzie Awards, which highlight underachievement in film. Despite the first film winning two Oscars, including one for Phoenix, and being nominated for best picture, the sequel received zero Oscar nominations.
Lady Gaga on letting her future children 'find out who they are'
Gaga told the outlet that her willingness to accept how others perceive her would extend to any potential children she might welcome in the future.
"I would want my children to understand that whatever my artistry means to them is totally up to them," she said, explaining how she would want her children to view her art. "I would never actually want to shape it or tell them how to think about me. Maybe other than that I just did my best. And tried to stay true to myself along the way."
The singer said that her fiancé Michael Polansky shares her parenting strategy. "That's something Michael and I have talked about a lot -- allowing our kids to be their own people. It's such an intense thing for kids coming into the world. And they're told how to think and what to believe in and how to eat."
Gaga said she wants her kids to be able to discover themselves, saying, "I just kind of want to let my kids find out who they are."
Lady Gaga on the making of 'Mayhem'
Gaga told the outlet that her recently announced album "Mayhem" includes several songs that Polansky helped her write.
The "Disease" singer described the genre of the new album as "utter chaos," adding, "The record just feels good to me. It sounds good. It breaks a lot of rules and has a lot of fun."
Gaga told the outlet that she allowed herself the grace of fluidity in creating "Mayhem."
"I was actually pretty hard on myself about not walking into the studio with any preconceived ideas that I was going to strangle onto," she said. "'Mayhem' is about following your own chaos into whatever cranny of your life that it takes you to."