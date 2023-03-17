Lance Reddick, star of "The Wire" and the "John Wick" franchise, has died. He was 60.

The actor's representative confirmed his death to ABC News, saying Friday he "passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes."

Reddick, who played Baltimore cop Cedric Daniels in HBO's acclaimed drama "The Wire," more recently logged a memorable recurring performance as The Continental's concierge, Charon, in the "John Wick" series -- including the upcoming fourth installment, which will be released March 24.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images, FILE In this May 15, 2019, file photo, Lance Reddick arrives for the Special Screening Of Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" in Hollywood, Calif.

The actor also appeared in "Fringe," "Bosch" and Netflix's "Resident Evil" series. He was a veteran voiceover talent, as well, lending his voice to video games like the "Destiny" franchise and 2017's "Horizon Zero Dawn" as well as its 2022 sequel, "Horizon Forbidden West."

Reddick is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and children, Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images for ABA, FILE In this Oct. 25, 2022, file photo, Lance Reddick and Stephanie Reddick attend an event in Burbank, Calif.