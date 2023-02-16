You can say he's back.

Keanu Reeves is fighting for his freedom -- and pretty much everybody else, too -- in the final trailer for "John Wick: Chapter 4."

The new film sees Wick grabbing an opportunity to get the mysterious High Table's target off his back by facing "It" star Bill Skarsgård's Marquis de Gramont in single combat.

Along the way, of course, there are lots of other multiple combat situations.

Wick is shown dispatching all manner of black-clad baddies, from the desert on horseback to the streets of Paris in a gunfight amid the notorious traffic that spins around the Arc de Triomphe.

It's there we see the return of what the filmmakers dubbed "dog fu" -- as in "Chapter 3: Parabellum," a four-legged friend has Wick's back.

"The only way John Wick will have peace and freedom is in death," Saïd Taghmaoui as the returning High Table leader known as The Elder tells Wick.

"Yeah, not really," Wick replies before offing him, too.

The movie also stars "Bullet Train"'s Hiroyuki Sanada, English singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama, and martial arts legend and "Rogue One" star Donnie Yen, shown wiping out enemies with a flurry of his katana.