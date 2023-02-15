The official trailer for “Daisy Jones and The Six” has finally arrived.

The forthcoming Prime Video series featuring Riley Keough as Daisy Jones and Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne — who both fronted the iconic 1970s band, The Six — will showcase the “complicated musical partnership” between the lead singers, according to a press release from the streaming network.

Based on the bestselling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the full-length trailer, dropped on Wednesday, details the drama surrounding the rise and the fall of the band which started after Daisy was paired up with The Six.

Prime Video Riley Keough and Sam Claflin are shown in a scene from "Daisy Jones and the Six."

Decades after the rock band decided to part ways at the height of their fame, the fictional band members are ready to reveal their truth behind their split through the miniseries which will be presented in documentary style similar to the book.

Featuring the song “Look At Us (Honeycomb)” sung by Keough, 33, and Claflin, 36, and co-written by Marcus Mumford, one clip shows the rocky start of the collaboration between Daisy and the band with her making a less than stellar first impression on Billy by asking his opinion about the song he wrote. Daisy eventually managed to charm Billy before the two began performing together.

The trailer also shows the success of the band’s first single which hit number one after its release, taking them on the road where they entertained audiences across the country. “When you're making an album, it’s an intimate thing. It has to be,” Billy says as he explains the music making process.

The band and Billy’s wife Camila Dunne, played by Camila Morrone, slowly began to recognize the chemistry between him and Daisy, causing Camila to express some jealousy. “It’s what people want to see. It’s an act! You know that!” Billy says to his wife in the clip.

Another scene from the trailer shows Daisy confronting Billy about their partnership. “Tell me there’s nothing going on between us, tell me if I’m crazy,” she says.

Camila's growing concern about her husband’s possible romance with Daisy prompts her to open up another conversation with Billy, explaining that if he is in love with Daisy, their relationship would end.

Another clip later includes a scene of Camila appearing to be in tears while watching Billy and Daisy taking on the stage together.

The series also features 24 original songs including “Regret Me” which was released as part of the band’s fictional debut album, “Aurora.”

"For years, readers have asked me what the band sounds like. Well, now you're getting an answer," Reid said in an audio clip on Spotify. "'Aurora' exists. And it's a stunning, nostalgic, timeless album. Daisy Jones & The Six are real. And they are better than my wildest dreams."

Executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, the series also stars Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be, Tom Wright and Timothy Olyphant.