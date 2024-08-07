Lauryn Hill and the Fugees have canceled the U.S. dates of their forthcoming tour, which was set to kick off Friday.
The cancellation notice was shared on U.S. tour dates for The Celebration Continues: The Miseducation Anniversary Tour, on the Live Nation website.
A message on Live Nation's website for the canceled U.S. dates reads: "Event Canceled."
"Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event," the message continues. "You don't need to do a thing. We'll issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, as soon as funds are received from the Event Organizer. It should appear on your account within 14-21 days."
"Good Morning America" has reached out to reps for Hill, the Fugees and Live Nation for comment.
Hill was set to reunite with the Fugees on a co-headlining extension of her Miseducation Anniversary Tour celebrating her landmark 1998 album, for which she won the Grammy for album of the year.
The tour was set to kick off Aug. 9 in Tampa, Florida, with 18 total dates scheduled across the country, through Sept. 21 in Holmdel, New Jersey. All U.S. dates have been removed from Live Nation's website.
Following the now-canceled U.S. leg, Hill and the Fugees are set to head overseas, with those tour dates still showing on Live Nation's website.