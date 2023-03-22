Lea Michele revealed that her 2-year-old son Ever is hospitalized with a "scary health issue."

The "Glee" alum, 36, shared an Instagram Story on Wednesday in which she apologized to "Funny Girl" ticket holders for her absence ahead of the day's showtimes.

"I'm so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @funnygirlbwy today," she wrote. "We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for."

"I'm so sorry," the actress, who shares Ever with her husband Zandy Reich, continued. "Please send us some love and strength."

The Instagram Story also included a photo of Michele's hand over Ever's arm with his hospital identification wristband mostly covered and a stuffed animal placed beside him.

Lea Michele/Instagram In this image posted to her Instagram account, Lea Michele is pictured with her son.

No further details about Ever's condition were provided.

Michele and Reich, who married in March 2019, welcomed Ever, their first child together, in August 2020.