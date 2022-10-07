Lea Michele says she's "figuring it out" when it comes to balancing eight Broadway shows a week while also being a mom to 2-year-old son Ever.

The "Glee" alum sat down Friday on "Good Morning America" to discuss her latest gig playing Fanny Brice in the Broadway musical "Funny Girl" and how she is able to do so thanks to her support system at home.

"I'm figuring it out," she said. "I have the best husband [Zandy Reich] -- he's so wonderful -- and family to help, but it's definitely, you know, a challenge."

Michele said Ever "loves that momma sings," but joked that her little guy "probably won't be able to come see this show" because he's too young.

Playing Fanny Brice, a role made famous by Barbra Streisand, has always been "a dream of a lifetime" for Michele, who first got her start on Broadway in "Les Misérables" when she was 8 and shot to fame in "Spring Awakening."

"Everyone knows my love for Barbra," she gushed. "She made 'Funny Girl' what it is."