Lewis Capaldi is hitting pause on his touring schedule for the sake of his mental health.
The singer shared the "very difficult" news in a statement posted to Instagram on Monday, writing, "I'm going to have to cancel all commitments from now until I play Glastonbury on June 24th."
"It's been such an incredible time leading into this new album, and seeing all the support from everyone has been beyond I could have ever dreamed of," he wrote, referencing his most recent album, "Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent," which was released last month.
"That said, the last few months have been full on both mentally and physically, I haven't been home properly since Christmas and at the moment I am struggling to get to grips with it all," he continued. "I need to take a moment to rest and recover, to be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all the other incredible shows coming up so that I'm able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come."
Capaldi said he wants to spend the next three weeks being "Lewis from Glasgow for a bit," spend time with friends and family, and do "normal life things that are an important part of me feeling better."
He then apologized to fans who've spent money on travel and hotels already, writing, "The fact that you're willing to come out and spend your time, money and love on these shows is beyond comprehension and I feel incredible lucky."
"I'm getting all the help and support I need from the incredible people around me who I'm so grateful for," he concluded. "I take none of this for granted and I can't wait to be back doing it again."