Lil Nas X is starring in a new beauty campaign.
The singer, who is known for hits like "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," "That's What I Want" and "Old Town Road," shared a clip on Instagram Wednesday of his new campaign for YSL Beauty. He's been an ambassador for the brand since 2022.
The campaign video, which features his song "SCOOP," showcases the artist wearing the brand's newest highlighter and lip products.
The campaign will explore different eras of Lil Nas X with more product releases throughout the year, according to a press release from YSL. The first two eras of Lil Nas X that the brand is sharing are "The Icon," which focuses on products for a glowing skin, and "The Edge," which features products for festival looks.
Photos of Lil Nas X, taken by photographer Campbell Addy, were released with the campaign.
As part of the new campaign, Lil Nas X said in a statement, "Since the beginning of last year, my partnership with YSL Beauté has been pushing the beauty boundaries and embracing individuality."
"With this new campaign, we're exploring my many faces and personalities through five different makeup looks that gave me the chance to experiment with my makeup in a more artistic way," he added. "I hope we can inspire the future generation to do the same."