Lil Nas X is known for getting the crowd off their feet at his concerts with his high-energy performances to hit songs like "Industry Baby" and "That's What I Want," but the "Montero" artist says it's what happens before the shows that help him most.

"One of my pre-show rituals is going out and pretending everybody is a robot or like a figment of my imagination to ease all my nerves," Lil Nas X, 23, told "Good Morning America" in an interview before his Long Live Montero show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Wednesday. "And another one is is like doing some push-ups so like my muscles poke out before I get out there and play like really loud music."

The singer and rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, rose to fame in 2019 for his country rap single, "Old Town Road." The song went viral and became diamond certified that same year.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, FILE Lil Nas X performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Since then, Lil Nas X's career has skyrocketed with the release of his 2021 album "Montero" and his bold fashion statements, as seen at the Met Gala earlier this year.

For Long Live Montero, his debut headlining tour, he told "GMA" that he collaborated with Coach for some of the outfits in the show, describing the looks as "very fun" and "very theatrical."

Another big part of his pre-show ritual is the snacks -- specifically M&M's. Recently, he partnered with the iconic candy for a limited-edition M&M's Pack inspired by Lil Nas X himself. The idea behind it was to bring people together through "colorful fun and music." The proceeds from the purchase of the pink, purple and blue treats, which feature Lil Nas X's face, will go to Sing For Hope, a nonprofit organization.

"We're pretty much bringing people together through the power of music," he said. "I grew up eating M&M's and I think it's super dope that we got to collaborate on this."

Kevin Kane/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE In this Dec. 10, 2021, file photo, Lil Nas X performs during Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Lil Nas X is no stranger to using his platform to spread positivity and kindness. After he came out as gay in 2019, he's been an open book about his struggles and insecurities with his identity as a Black gay man.

Last year, after being met with homophobic and sexist critics on Twitter for his BET Awards performance of "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," where he kissed a male singer on stage, the popstar shut down negative comments about his sexuality, tweeting, "I love who I am and whatever I decide to do."

Recently, the rapper responded to anti-LGBTQ protesters outside of his concert in Boston by sending them pizza.

"My message to anybody that may be struggling with hate in the world is just navigate your way through it the best way possible," he said. "Don't let it affect you."

Lil Nas X has also garnered another type of fanbase: gamers.

Lil Nas X - STAR WALKIN' (League of Legends Worlds Anthem)

OUT NOW!! ✨💕🔵https://t.co/EkGdfL0FKX pic.twitter.com/PDNOnfAWBj — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 22, 2022

On Thursday, he dropped a new song, "Star Walkin'," which is a collaboration with Riot Games and League of Legends. It's also the new anthem for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, an annual tournament that brings together more than 800 players on more than 100 professional "League of Legends" esports teams.