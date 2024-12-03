Lily Rose Depp says her latest film role in "Nosferatu" is one that goes back to her obsession with Dracula when she was a child.
"This one in particular was big for me, because my brother and I were super obsessed with Dracula when we were younger," Depp said in an interview with Natalie Portman for Interview Magazine. "My brother used to dress up like Dracula when he was a kid for school."
"I'm a fan of horror with a soul," she added.
Depp portrays Ellen Hutter in the Robert Eggers-directed film, a remake of the 1922 film of the same name, which is itself based on the 1897 novel "Dracula" by Bram Stoker. According to the film's synopsis, "Nosferatu" is a "gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake."
"I'm a sucker for a crazy love story," Depp said. "If you were to remove the supernatural, demonic element, it could be this girl caught between the good guy and the bad guy."
The film also stars Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin, Willem Dafoe, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok, a character based on Stoker's Count Dracula.
Depp said that while working with Skarsgård, there were moments that were "so scary."
"The face and all of the details and the voice," she said. "And also when you're shooting in such a precise manner and doing a lot of takes, you end up feeling like you're in this time warp loop with this demon. I was like, 'Oh my god, what is happening?'"
The actress said that working on "Nosferatu" came with its challenges, including the fake blood used in some scenes.
"The eye blood was a lot for me," she said. "Also, there was a moment when -- without giving anything away -- there's a lot of blood on my bare body. And because the camera's so precise, I had to sit in that position for so long. I was just thinking to myself, 'Everything is mental. I'm good. I'm chilling.'"
"Nosferatu" arrives in theaters on Dec. 25.