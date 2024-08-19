Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are jumping in on the popularized "very demure" TikTok trend, which has taken the internet by storm.
"Straight hair, very demure," said Lohan in the video posted on Friday, imitating Jools Lebron, a TikTok user who has gone viral offering tips on how followers can appear "demure" and "mindful" executing daily mundane activities.
Lohan, sitting in a car with the Oscar winner, turns the camera to Jamie Lee Curtis. "Wearing a seatbelt, very mindful," says Curtis with a smile and a head tilt.
The pair are working together on the upcoming film "Freakier Friday," a remake of the hit 2003 film "Freaky Friday" where a mother and daughter swap bodies.
Last week, Curtis took to Instagram to share her appreciation for Lohan, after working together more than two decades after their original film came out. "I'm feeling especially grateful to my ULTIMATE movie daughter, @lindsaylohan without whom we could not have made this movie," she wrote on Instagram on Friday.
Lohan recently opened up to "Good Morning America" about her relationship with Curtis, saying "They always say when you have a best friend or someone that you're really close with, if you cannot see them for years and years, but when you see them again, it's like you've never separated."
