Lisa Kudrow is taking a trip down memory lane these days.
The actress, who starred as Phoebe Buffay on "Friends" for the show's 10-season run, said she used to never watch reruns in fear of not liking her own performance.
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, however, Kudrow shared she has started revisiting old episodes of the iconic sitcom to keep the memory of her late co-star and friend Matthew Perry alive.
"Honestly, I wasn't able to watch it because it's too embarrassing to watch yourself. But if I make it about Matthew, then that's OK," she said. "And it's just celebrating how hilarious he was -- and that is what I want to remember [about him]."
Kudrow also reminisced about her favorite memory from making "Friends."
"You're just laughing all day long, basically, in between the scenes, because these are funny people," she continued. "And especially someone like Matthew, whose goal was, 'How many laughs can I get in real life every day?' So, we were always laughing so hard, tears were flying out of our faces."
The actress was also asked how she hopes the world will remember Perry, who died Oct. 28, 2023, at age 54 from acute effects of ketamine and other contributing factors, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.
"I think the world is remembering him the way he wanted to be remembered," Kudrow said. "I think that's happening [already]."