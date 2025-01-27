"Country Song Came On" isn't just the title of a Luke Bryan single off his latest album, it's also the title of his new tour, which was announced Monday.
Kicking off May 29 in Bethel, New York, the Country Song Came On Tour will include stops in Raleigh, North Carolina; Dallas, Texas; St. Louis, Missouri; Cincinnati, Ohio; and more, before wrapping up in Buffalo, New York, on Aug. 30.
George Birge, Mae Estes, Drake Milligan, Randall King, Avery Anna, Vincent Mason, Ashland Craft, Cole Goodwin, Braxton Keith, Adrien Nunez and Owen Riegling will open for Bryan on select dates.
The presale for Bryan's fan club members will run from Tuesday at 8 a.m. local time to Thursday at 5 p.m. local time. General sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
For a full list of dates and tickets, visit lukebryan.com/tour.
Bryan released "Country Song Came On" last year. The song appears on his "Mind Of A Country Boy" album, which was released in September.