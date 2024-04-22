Luke Bryan is brushing off his recent onstage accident.

The country superstar, 47, slipped on a phone that was on the stage while performing over the weekend, sending him crashing to the floor.

"Did anybody get that?" he asked the crowd after getting back to his feet, as seen in fan-captured footage of the incident. "It's OK, hey, my lawyer will be calling."

Bryan, despite the fall, appeared to be in a joking mood, making fun of the tumble and even replaying the moment on a fan's phone.

Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage/Getty Images

"There it is!" he said. "Hey! I need some viral, this is viral."

Bryan's "American Idol" family even checked in with him during Sunday night's live show.

"Are you damaged in any way?" host Ryan Seacrest asked him.

"What are you talking about, Ryan?" Bryan quipped back.

Luke Bryan on the set of "American Idol." Eric Mccandless/Disney

The moment was then replayed for "American Idol" fans.

One fan who was at the concert, Emily Nicole, told "Good Morning America" other concertgoers were throwing phones, cowboy boots, cowboy hats, water bottles and more onto the stage.

"People were trying to get their stuff signed," Nicole recalled. "So they thought the best way to get that to happen was by throwing things on stage, which was not safe at all and just super disrespectful."

This is hardly the first instance of artists dealing with fans throwing items onstage at concerts.

Just last year, Bebe Rexha was hit in the face when a fan threw their phone at her during a show in New York City. Harry Styles was also hit in the face by a flying object while he was onstage in Vienna last July.

"Artists have had enough," Kelley L. Carter, ABC News entertainment contributor and senior entertainment reporter at Andscape, told "GMA."

"So much remains to be seen about how incidents like this might change the concert experience," Carter continued. "I think that there's definitely going to be a zero tolerance policy that's eventually going to be put into place."