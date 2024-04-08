Vanna White is headed to "American Idol."

The "Wheel of Fortune" star will join Ryan Seacrest as guest co-host of the reality TV singing competition on Monday.

"A legend, a household name, a superstar named Vanna White is making a cameo on 'American Idol,'" Seacrest told ABC News' Will Reeve in an interview that aired Monday on "Good Morning America." "She's watched for years and she's gonna co-host a little bit with me on the next 'Idol' Monday."

Vanna White competes on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," May 10, 2023. Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images, FILE

White has been the co-host of "Wheel of Fortune" for 42 years.

Later this year, Seacrest will join White on the TV game show when he takes over for Pat Sajak, whose last episode will be June 7, the show's season finale.

Sajak announced in June 2023 that the show's 41st season would be his last. Weeks later, it was announced that Seacrest would replace him as host.

The "American Idol" episode featuring White joining Seacrest as a guest co-host airs Monday, April 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.