David Archuleta honored former "American Idol" judge Paula Abdul at the 2024 Queerties Awards on Tuesday.

The "Crush" singer, 33, who was the runner-up on season 7 of the reality competition show in 2008, presented the "Forever Your Girl" singer, 61, with the special Straight Up Ally Award at the 12th annual awards show on March 12 in Hollywood, California.

Archuleta also performed Abdul's hit 1988 song "Straight Up," which inspired the honorary award's name.

David Archuleta presents Paula Abdul withthe Straight Up Ally award at The Queerties 2024, March 12, 2024, in Hollywood. Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

"Feeling so incredibly blessed to have received the Straight Up Ally Award at the @queerty Awards," Abdul wrote on Instagram after the event. "The LGBTQ+ community has always held such an enormously large place in my heart, soul, and being."

"They have truly been such magnificent allies to me, which I'm eternally grateful for," she continued, adding that Archuleta's performance was "EVERYTHING to me!"

David Archuleta presents Paula Abdul with the Straight Up Ally award at The Queerties 2024 on March 12, 2024 in Hollywood, Calif. Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

For his part, Archuleta also took to Instagram to reflect on what the night meant to him.

"Last night was a reminder of why I'm so proud to be queer," he wrote. "I'm still pinching myself about performing for one of my favorite people in this whole world, the iconic @PaulaAbdul, singing a medley of her music to honor her legacy."