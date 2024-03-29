Luke Bryan can't get enough of Sheryl Crow's new album, "Evolution."

Following her performance of the album's title track on "Good Morning America," Crow shared a video on her Instagram stories that Luke Bryan sent her of him watching her perform on "Good Morning America" on Friday.

"Finished @goodmorningamerica to find this text waiting for me…," Crow said in the text of the Instagram story video. "Love this guy more than ice cream! Hope I could bring a little joy to your coffee, @lukebryan!"

Sheryl Crow appears on "Good Morning America," March 29, 2024. ABC News

Crow, who released her 11th studio album, "Evolution," on Friday, stopped by "GMA" to talk about her new album, which features nine new songs.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee also shared why she wanted to release another album.

The artwork for Sheryl Crow's new album "Evolution." Courtesy of The Valory Music Co.

"I did say I'm never putting out another album, because I can't control what comes out of my mouth," she said. "I feel like people don't listen to full bodies of work anymore like a conventional artistic statement like an album. And so the last time, which was very collaborative, felt like a great bookend and I would continue to put songs out, but I wound up with a handful of songs I felt like were so timely that I kind of feel like instead of an album, it's more of a playlist."

"Evolution" features the songs, "Do It Again" and "Digging In The Dirt" featuring Peter Gabriel. It also features the single, "Alarm Clock," which was co-written with Mike Elizondo and Emily Weisband.