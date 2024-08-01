Luke Combs and his wife Nicole Combs are celebrating their anniversary.
On Thursday, the couple marked four years of marriage with sweet messages to each other on Instagram.
In his post, the "Beautiful Crazy" singer shared a dreamy photo from from the couple's wedding day.
"4 years ago today I got to marry the woman of my dreams. We have two amazing sons now and an incredible life we've built together," he wrote in the caption of his post. "@nicolejcombs you have changed my world for the better in so many ways I can't even begin to put it in words. I love you! Happy Anniversary!"
Nicole Combs also shared a series of photos from their wedding day on her Instagram story and reflected on the past four years together.
"4 years of marriage & 8 years together!" she wrote over one of the images. "Look at us!"
In another image, she wrote, "These past 4 years brought us many adventures across the world, 2 sweet baby boys, and a whole lot of living! Here's to many more with you, my love. There's nobody else I'd rather live this life with."
The couple said "I do" in an intimate ceremony in Florida on Aug. 1, 2020, with close family and friends in attendance. Luke Combs shared memories of that special day in the 2021 music video for his song, "Forever After All."
The couple have two sons, Tex Lawrence, 2, and Beau Lee, who will turn 1 on Aug. 15.
Luke Combs' latest album, which arrived on Father's Day, is titled "Fathers & Sons. His current single, "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," was released in May and has quickly ascended the country charts, peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs list on June 1.