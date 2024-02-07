The official trailer for "A Quiet Place: Day One" is here and it stars Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o.

On Wednesday, the trailer for the third installment of John Krasinski's post-apocalyptic horror franchise was released, giving fans a glimpse into how the alien invasion in the first two films began.

The teaser shows the aliens -- who hunt by tracking noise -- crash-landing in the loudest place on earth: New York City.

Nyong'o's character is shown walking down a crowded sidewalk with her cat when all hell breaks loose from above.

She tries hiding under a car with another victim, only to see him snatched away, and the car nearly crush her.

"This summer, discover why our world went quiet," title cards spell out.

Later, Nyong'o is shown covered in ash as she makes the mistake of coughing, only to have another survivor, played by Djimon Hounsou, clasp his hand over her mouth, silencing her as the aliens stalk them.

Lupita Nyong'o appears in the trailer for the upcoming film, "A Quiet Place: Day One." Paramount Pictures

Although "A Quiet Place: Day One" was based on an idea from the director of the first two installments -- Krasinski, who also starred in the first "Quiet Place" film -- he passed the writing and directing baton this time to Michael Sarnoski, who previously called the shots on the acclaimed Nicolas Cage drama "Pig."

"A Quiet Place: Day One", which also stars "Stranger Things" actor Joseph Quinn, debuts in theaters June 28.

Paramount Pictures is also inviting fans to get a special taste of the film by texting BE QUIET to 929-202-SHHH (7444).