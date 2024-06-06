Macaulay Culkin is reflecting on what being a dad means to him ahead of Father's Day.
The "Home Alone" actor, 43, shared a thoughtful message to Instagram on Wednesday in which he opened up about how his "complicated relationship" with the holiday has changed since becoming a dad.
"If you know a little about me then you'd know I've had a complicated relationship with Father's Day in the past," he began.
"But since becoming a papa myself I've decided to reinvent the wheel. Other than getting an hour or two of extra sleep I try to make the day a celebration of my boys more than me," he continued. "After all, they are the ones who made me a father (no offense to Brenda)."
Culkin, who shares two sons with actress Brenda Song, then explained the hierarchy of holidays in their household and revealed how he likes to spend the day.
"In our house Father's Day isn't held in as a high regard as birthdays or Christmas but it does mop the floor of such holidays as St. Patrick's day, Valentine's Day, and the 4th of July," he added. "I try to do fun things for the boys on Father's Day. It's a special day."
He concluded, "Father's Day isn't for me, it's for the people that make me feel like a father."