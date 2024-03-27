Macaulay Culkin is celebrating partner Brenda Song's birthday in a hilarious way.

The "Home Alone" actor shared a photo of Song on Instagram Wednesday, as well as an image of a milk carton with the expiration date being her birthday, asking her to "pick some up" on her way home.

"Happy birthday to the best friend, mother, ally, colleague, lover, and partner I could ever wish for," Culkin said in the caption of the post. "You are my reason. I love you."

"P.S. The milk is due. Can you pick some up on your way home from work?" he added.

Culkin and Song share two sons together.

In this Dec. 1, 2023, file photo, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song attend the ceremony honoring Macaulay Culkin with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Hollywood, Calif. Amy Sussman/Getty Images, File

During his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in December, Culkin thanked Song and called her his "champion."

"You are absolutely everything, you're my champion," he said. "You're the only person happier for me today than I am. You're not only the best woman I've ever known, you're the best person I've ever known. You've given me just all my purpose. You've given me family."