Macaulay Culkin made sure not to miss his younger brother Kieran Culkin's first Oscar win Sunday.
In fact, Culkin told Vanity Fair Oscar Party livestream host Tan France it was the only part of the awards ceremony he tuned in for.
"Just the best supporting actor. That's the only thing I watched," the "Home Alone" star quipped. "True story, true story."
Earlier in the night, Kieran Culkin was named best supporting actor for his role as Benji Kaplan in "A Real Pain" and memorably called out his wife Jazz Charton in his acceptance speech, opening up about a promise she made to him to have another child if he ever won an Oscar.
Macaulay Culkin also revealed he had an emotional reaction after his brother and fellow actor was recognized for "A Real Pain."
"I cried, and I was like, 'I'm going to see you later,'" the 44-year-old said, adding that he had a good feeling about Kieran Culkin's chances of winning.
"Yeah, absolutely," Macaulay Culkin said of expecting his brother's win. "He was front row, aisle, closest to the stairs. There was no way he was not going to win."
Macaulay Culkin and his wife, fellow actress Brenda Song, walked the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet together in color-coordinated looks, with Song in a cream-colored gown and Culkin in a cream suit jacket with a light blue shirt.