Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are opening up about their love story.
The couple appear on the cover of Cosmopolitan's newest issue -- one focused on love -- and in an accompanying interview revealed their meet-cute, gushed about their two children and shared how they support each other.
"That the public is like, 'Wait, they're together and they have kids?' Good. That means we did our job," Culkin, 44, said of how they have managed to keep their relationship largely out of the spotlight.
Song, 36, expressed her surprise that London Tipton from "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" ended up with Kevin McCallister from "Home Alone" during the interview saying, "There was a point in time where I was like, 'I must be in a simulation!'"
From bad first impressions to falling in love
The pair said they first met in 2014 at Seth Green's house when "Dads," an animated show starring Green and Song, was canceled. Culkin tried to add levity by joking about it.
"He was trying to be funny about our show being canceled and I was not having it," Song recalled, with Culkin remembering how "thoroughly unimpressed" she was with him at the time.
The two reunited in 2017 to film the 2019 film "Changeland," which Green wrote, directed and starred in alongside them.
Song recalled how a friend noticed how into Culkin she was during filming and encouraged her, saying Culkin was a "safe person" with whom she could have an on-set fling.
"Mack is very fling-able," Culkin joked.
Culkin said he even gave Song some of his personal journals to read, which helped her discover another side of him.
"I saw this person he put out there -- it was a product of this armor that he's put on to protect himself," she said. "But I could see that that wasn't really who he was; I could see these glimpses of this really interesting, very sensitive, very intelligent, artistic person that he doesn't really let show."
On life at home with their two sons
The couple agreed that their first son, 3-year-old Dakota, is very similar to Culkin, while their second son, 2-year-old Carson, has Song's raspy voice.
However, Culkin said Carson "walks on his tippy-toes, like me," while Song noted that Dakota -- nicknamed DakDak -- "is a stomper, like me."
So far, the couple said their family traditions have included watching "Home Alone" for the past two Christmases, with Song saying Dakota "thinks that he's Kevin McCallister."
"Boy, I'm raising a liar," Culkin laughed, noting that Dakota will say he remembers filming scenes and having blond hair for the movie.
How they are each other's No. 1 fan
Culkin said he'd never felt about someone the way he felt about Song.
"I believed in her. I mean, I believed in people before, but I believed in her down to my bone marrow. You know what I mean?" he said.
Song also sang Culkin's praises.
"I've had to hustle my entire life being an Asian American actress in Hollywood. I've just always had to be very proactive," she said. "But I feel like you help me chill out, and I help bring out that [fire] in you."
She added, "When I met Mack, there was so much more of me that I hadn't figured out. He made me such a bigger person and I was like, 'Oh my god. I didn't realize that there were so many things I didn't know about myself.'"
Culkin assured Song that he's "got your back no matter what" and said, "I'm in this to the end, to the very end."