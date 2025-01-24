Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin were all smiles as they attended a Los Angeles Lakers game Thursday night.
The couple were photographed cheering on the Lakers courtside as the Lakers beat the Boston Celtics 117-96.
Song donned her best Lakers gold for the occasion, while Culkin wore an all-denim look.
They also took part in a fun Instagram reel on the Lakers' Instagram account, referring to Song's famous line from "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" in the caption, "You mean… the PRNDL?"
The line, which Song delivers in her iconic role as London Tipton in the hit Disney Channel series, has gone viral in recent days. The clip features London referring to the car's gearshift as the PRNDL.
Recently, Song opened up about the memorable scene in an interview and said that she still continues to get comments about the line.
"In that moment, you just don't realize what you're doing," she said. "But also, why isn't it called the PRNDL? Why do they call it the gearshift?"
"It should be called the PRNDL. London Tipton was right," she added.
Song and Culkin have two sons together.