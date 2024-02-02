Maddie Ziegler is a teenager unexpectedly diagnosed with Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome -- or MRKH syndrome -- in Molly McGlynn's coming-of-age film, "Fitting In."

Ziegler told ABC Audio she was honored to play Lindy, a character who brings representation about the lesser-known condition to the screen.

"It's surreal. I feel so lucky to be a part of it," Ziegler said of starring in McGlynn's semi-autobiographical film. "I think [people with MRKH] were just so happy to have representation finally, and for this to be brought to the forefront of the conversations. And I'm very lucky to be a face for that."

Maddie Ziegler attends the premiere of "Fitting In" at Paradise Theatre on January 27, 2024 in Toronto. Mathew Tsang/Getty Images, FILE

MRKH syndrome is a disorder which mainly affects the female reproductive system, in which the vagina and uterus are underdeveloped (the uterus may also be absent), while external genitalia are normal, according to the National Institutes of Health. Affecting approximately 1 in 4,500 female newborns, those with MRKH syndrome usually do not have menstrual periods, and lack of menstruation is typically the first noticeable sign of the disorder.

Emily Hampshire also stars in the film as Lindy's mother, Rita. The "Schitt's Creek" alum said she had not heard of MRKH syndrome before reading the script.

"I didn't know about MRKH before this," Hampshire said. "To bring something to light that no one has spoken about is just an honor in a way that you can make something less taboo and just easier out there in the world."

Ziegler pointed out that the condition itself, despite only affecting those with female reproductive organs, is named after four cisgender men.

"MRKH in itself is literally named after the four male doctors who created it," Ziegler said. "It's wild that that's even the reality of the situation. But to see so many powerful people and women sharing their stories [because of the film] is really cool."

While "Fitting In" asks more questions than it answers, Ziegler said it's true to life.

"I think it's really beautiful that you don't need to have an answer all the time," Ziegler said. "You can just live in the moment."

"Fitting In," which debuted at last year's South By Southwest film festival, is now in theaters.