Madonna’s journey over the past year has been nothing short of remarkable.
The pop icon posted a photo of herself celebrating Independence Day with the caption: "Happy 4th of July! A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life threatening illness, I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler."
On June 24, 2023, her manager, Guy Oseary, announced that she had been hospitalized due to a "serious bacterial infection." The severity of her condition necessitated the postponement of her highly anticipated Celebration Tour, originally set to kick off on July 15, 2023, in Vancouver.
"I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year. Thank you God. Life is beautiful! ♥️," she caption continued.
The carousel of photos showed Madonna in New York City with several friends taking in the Fourth of July fireworks.
A little over a week after her hospitalization, Madonna took to Instagram to reassure her fans that she was "on the road to recovery" and expressed her immense gratitude for the support and blessings in her life.
On July 30 of last year, she provided another update, marking one month since her release from the hospital. She expressed her gratitude for being "lucky to be alive" and credited the love and support from her family and friends as the best medicine during her recovery.
In her post, she wrote, "Love from family and friends is the best Medicine," and thanked "my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work!"
Despite its postponement, Madonna's Celebration Tour wrapped on May 24 of this year after 81 shows.