Actress, writer and director Maggie Gyllenhaal shared a few teaser images for her upcoming "Frankenstein"-inspired film "The Bride!" this week.
The Academy Award-nominated screenwriter of "The Lost Daughter" shared images of Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley from a camera test on her Instagram page Thursday, captioning her post, "Meet The Bride & Frank."
Buckley, who was also Oscar-nominated for her role in "The Lost Daughter," plays the titular bride in the forthcoming star-studded Warner Bros. project.
In the makeup test, Buckley is depicted with curly bleach-blonde hair and an inky splotch spreading from the corner of her mouth up the side of her face.
Oscar winner Bale, playing Frankenstein's monster, is shown holding his hair up with his right hand, revealing a stapled-up scar across his forehead. His left hand is parting his shirt open to reveal a tattoo reading "Hope" on his chest.
The 1930s-set film also stars Oscar winner Penélope Cruz, "Nyad" Oscar nominee Annette Bening and Emmy nominee Peter Sarsgaard, Gyllenhaal's husband, she confirmed previously in an Instagram post.
According to Variety, in this version of the "Frankenstein" mythology, Buckley plays a murdered socialite who is reanimated, and comes into her own both romantically and politically.
The movie is set for an October 2025 release.
Incidentally, Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro is now shooting his own take on Mary Shelley's famed horror classic for Netflix.