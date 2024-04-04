Actress, writer and director Maggie Gyllenhaal shared a few teaser images for her upcoming "Frankenstein"-inspired film "The Bride!" this week.

The Academy Award-nominated screenwriter of "The Lost Daughter" shared images of Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley from a camera test on her Instagram page Thursday, captioning her post, "Meet The Bride & Frank."

Buckley, who was also Oscar-nominated for her role in "The Lost Daughter," plays the titular bride in the forthcoming star-studded Warner Bros. project.

In the makeup test, Buckley is depicted with curly bleach-blonde hair and an inky splotch spreading from the corner of her mouth up the side of her face.

Jessie Buckley appears in a still from Maggie Gyllenhaal's upcoming film, "The Bride!" Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros

Oscar winner Bale, playing Frankenstein's monster, is shown holding his hair up with his right hand, revealing a stapled-up scar across his forehead. His left hand is parting his shirt open to reveal a tattoo reading "Hope" on his chest.

Christian Bale appears in a still from Maggie Gyllenhaal's upcoming film, "The Bride!" Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros

The 1930s-set film also stars Oscar winner Penélope Cruz, "Nyad" Oscar nominee Annette Bening and Emmy nominee Peter Sarsgaard, Gyllenhaal's husband, she confirmed previously in an Instagram post.

A still from Maggie Gyllenhaal's upcoming film, "The Bride!" Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros

According to Variety, in this version of the "Frankenstein" mythology, Buckley plays a murdered socialite who is reanimated, and comes into her own both romantically and politically.

The movie is set for an October 2025 release.

Incidentally, Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro is now shooting his own take on Mary Shelley's famed horror classic for Netflix.