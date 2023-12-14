Maren Morris is opening up about her divorce from Ryan Hurd.

During a Dec. 13 appearance on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show", the "Circles Around This Town" singer reflected on the past year and her new look -- a chic, chin-length bob -- by saying she "cut all the trauma out of my hair."

"I think this year has ... for a lot of people, not just me ... a lot of people that are close to me have gone through it," she continued. "I've known so many people that have gone through breakups or divorces."

When Stern questioned her about her own divorce, she said it's still "ongoing."

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd attend the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards at New York Hilton Midtown, May 13, 2023, in New York. Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images

Stern then asked her on if she's ready to date again, to which Morris said she'd "like this to sort of wrap up" before she embarks on that journey again. Instead, she said she's been focused on her music.

"I don't have the headspace for that yet," she said of her putting herself back out there. "But I'm writing so much right now. That's kind of been my way of dating is just through song."

Morris filed for divorce from Hurd in October after five years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

According to the court filing, the Grammy winner is seeking joint custody of their 3-year-old son Hayes.