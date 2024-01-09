Maren Morris and her ex-husband Ryan Hurd have reached a marital dissolution agreement three months after the "My Church" country singer filed for divorce.

According to documents that were notarized on Dec. 28, 2023, and Jan. 4. 2024, and filed in Davidson County, Tennessee, on Jan. 5, the former couple have reached an agreement over all aspects of their divorce, including their legal fees and properties, which is based on a property settlement agreement and a prenuptial agreement that was signed Feb. 27, 2018.

Morris and Hurd also came to an agreement over the custody of their son Hayes Andrew, 3, whom they welcomed in March 2020.

According to a permanent parenting plan order, Morris will technically be the primary custodial parent of Hayes, but Hurd and Morris will spend an equal amount of time with Hayes annually, abiding by a schedule where they alternate their time with Hayes on a week-to-week basis.

In this Feb. 4, 2023 file photo, Maren Morris and singer Ryan Hurd attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Morris filed for divorce from Hurd in October after five years of marriage.

In the divorce filing, Morris cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, and listed the date of the filing as the date of separation.

Morris and Hurd, a country music singer and songwriter, met while writing the Tim McGraw song "Last Turn Home" in 2013. They remained friends and began dating in 2016.

They announced their engagement in July 2017 and married in March 2018.