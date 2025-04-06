Despite being a five-time Grammy winner, Mariah Carey is every bit of a mom to son Moroccan.
Mariah recently dropped in on Moroccan Cannon's Twitch livestream, along with her daughter, Monroe, before her son appeared overcome with embarrassment and shooed his family away in a sweet moment caught on video.
Moroccan first appeared confused roughly 11 minutes into his livestream, apparently communicating his confusion with someone off-camera.
"Sorry chat, my mom is here," said Moroccan after a brief stint on mute.
"Hey, Ms. Carey," said another voice on the livestream.
"You want to come here, mom?" asks Moroccan at first. Carey then appears on-camera on the stream with Monroe, Moroccan's twin sister, while holding two dogs.
Moroccan quickly appeared flustered, saying, "Okay, y'all need to get out now. Everybody get out. Mom, they can see you."
Though Moroccan might have been flustered, viewers of his Twitch livestream reacted with glee at the adorable moment between the famous mother and her son.
"HII MARIAH LOVE U," wrote one viewer in the Twitch chat. "HELLOO OMG," wrote another.
Moroccan informed his mother, "They're saying 'Hi Mariah, I love you,'"
"Hi you guys, I love you too," Carey responded.
"Can y'all please get out, please? Love you," said Moroccan as his mom and sister exited the stream for a moment.
Moroccan then cut the video as Carey and Monroe began to linger in the background. Moroccan could be heard shouting "get out" before reappearing on camera, saying, "I love you, mom" to Carey offscreen.
"My bad chat," said Moroccan, addressing the audience after the commotion.
Carey shares Moroccan and Monroe, both 13, with her ex, Nick Cannon.