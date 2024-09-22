Mariah Carey shared a sweet family photo from one of Brazil's most iconic landmarks.
The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer posted a photo with her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, on Saturday night, along with a solo shot posing in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro.
In sharing the two smiling photos, Carey wrote she was "grateful" for the visit. Last month, Carey announced the tragic news that both her mother and sister had died on the same day.
"So grateful to finally visit Cristo Redentor while here in Rio with Roc and Roe! What a moment ❤️🇧🇷," Carey wrote in the caption.
The singer is currently on an international swing of performances, having performed in China earlier in September. On Saturday, Carey also shared photos of her Friday performance in São Paulo, noting her upcoming performance at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.
The photos come after Carey revealed she was getting back to work.
"Back at work," Carey wrote on Instagram earlier this month alongside a video of rehearsals. "It's been a couple of rough weeks, but I appreciate everyone's love and support so much and I can't wait to see my fans in China & Brazil. Love you!"
On Aug. 26, Carey announced the news of the deaths of her mother and sister.
"My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," Carey said in a statement to ABC News.
Earlier in August, Carey announced her upcoming 2024 tour, Mariah Carey's Christmas Time. The 20-city holiday tour is slated to kick off on Nov. 6. and conclude on Dec. 17.