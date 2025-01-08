Marie Osmond is remembering her late brother Wayne Osmond.
The singer and television personality took to Instagram on Wednesday to pay tribute to her brother, who died last week at the age of 73.
Marie Osmond began her post by stating that she was in the midst of a "break from social media" before recalling the last time she saw her brother Wayne, who helped pioneer their famous family band The Osmonds.
"I'm so grateful that just a few weeks ago, I was able to take a long drive to spend time with my brother Wayne," she wrote. "I really felt the Spirit compel me to go see him, and I'm so thankful I listened to what I was feeling. I will cherish those hours I spent with him for the rest of my life. I didn't know that just a few days after my visit, he would have a massive stroke."
She said since his death, she has not done interviews or made statements because "the truth is, it's just too hard to put into words." She added that she would try "to honor one of the most loving men I have ever known."
Marie Osmond, singer and co-host of the variety show "Donny and Marie," said her brother's death "left another giant hole in my heart."
She wrote that despite his long and illustrious career as an entertainer, "what stands out to me as his sister were the joy-filled, humorous times I spent laughing with him and our deep intellectual conversations."
She added that her brother was a "safe place to go when I needed advice."
Marie Osmond also highlighted her brother's love and devotion for his family, particularly his wife Kathy, as well as his children and grandchildren.
She also highlighted the "One Bad Apple" singer's dedication to his faith as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
"It was his eternal compass, and he was a great light to others as he testified of God's great plan for us in this life," she wrote. She pointed fans in the direction of The Osmonds' album "The Plan" for insight into his faith.
Marie Osmond concluded, "Right now, if I could say anything to him, it would be: 'Wayne, I could not cherish the gift God gave me more than to be loved by you in this life! You are a true, loving brother, and I will miss you so very much.'"
She added, "I testify eternally of my great love for you with every fiber of my heart and soul!"
The Osmonds -- initially called The Osmond Brothers -- got their start as a barbershop quartet in Ogden, Utah, and originally included brothers Wayne Osmond, Alan Osmond, Merrill Osmond and Jay Osmond. Brothers Donny Osmond and Jimmy Osmond joined the group later.
Marie Osmond, who sang with the group occasionally, also became a singer and launched a solo career in the 1970s. Donny Osmond and Marie Osmond also went on to collaborate on several projects through the years, hosting a network variety show, "Donny and Marie," and later a residency in Las Vegas.