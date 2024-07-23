Actor Mark Hamill, comedian Hannibal Buress and Green Day are joining forces on "Corvette Summer's" music video.
Hamill, best known for his role as Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars," also starred in a 1978 adventure comedy with the same name as the Green Day song.
Along with Hamill and Buress, the video features Green Day members Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool, and Mike Dirnt.
In the video, Green Day members dress as junior high school classmates in the 1970s who ask Buress, who plays their teacher, to play a video that they spent all summer making.
The cartoon-like video features Dirnt getting his lifesized model Corvette stolen by Tré Cool and Armstrong, after which Dirnt recruits his friend, played by Hamill, to join in reclaiming their stolen ride.
"Rev up those engines, the Corvette Summer music video is here and it's one wild ride!! The song was named after one of our favorite cult classic movies, so it only made sense to pay homage to it with the music video," read a YouTube description of the video. "We even took things one step further and got Mark Hamill (who starred in the original) to star in our remake alongside us, Hannibal Buress, and some others. We blew the entire budget on them so we had to get creative with cardboard boxes, some duct tape and matchbox cars we found in Tre's basement."
A social media post from the band teased the video, writing, "You're going to have the most turbo-charged, chrome-plated, plush-lined, high-gloss, super-speed customized time of your life."
"Corvette Summer" appears on Green Day's new album, Saviors, which was released earlier this year in January.