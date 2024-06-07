Ariana Grande's new music video for her song "the boy is mine," off her album "eternal sunshine," is out now, and it features plenty of stars.
Grande turns into Catwoman in the Christian Breslauer-directed video, starring alongside "You" actor Penn Badgley, who plays a newly elected mayor who has released stray, "hungry" cats into the streets to solve the city's rat infestation.
Brandy and Monica also make cameos in the video, playing news reporters who introduce the mayor ahead of a press conference.
Fans of Grande know that she has previously spoken about how "the boy is mine" was inspired by Brandy and Monica's 1998 hit of the same name.
"I've always wanted to re-imagine that song in some kind of way," she said during an interview with Zane Lowe. "There is a large group of my fans that really -- they do love a bad girl anthem, and this is kind of, I think, an elevated version of that."
Grande confirmed during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Thursday that Badgley, whom she said she's been a fan of her "entire life," would appear in the video.
"It was just so amazing to work with him -- I'm such a fan," she said of the actor, adding that she was "super honored to have him."
Watch the official music video here.
Grande first teased the music video on Instagram on May 27. The Instagram video showed a man leaning over a sink filled with ice before cutting to a hand appearing from behind a door frame. The title cards then revealed the song title and June 7 release date.
Grande's seventh studio album, "eternal sunshine," arrived in early March with 13 songs and a feature from her grandmother.
"The Boy Is Mine" is the third music video to come from the album, following "yes, and?" and "we can't be friends (wait for your love)."