Bob Marley's legacy will live on in a big way this year.

The Marley Brothers -- Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani and Damian Marley -- have announced a 22-date tour kicking off this September in a reunion run for the children of Bob Marley.

"The Marley Brothers: The Legacy Tour" will kick off on Sept. 5 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and span a full month before ending on Oct. 5 in Miami, according to a release from Live Nation announcing the tour.

The tour will include individual hits from Bob Marley's children, as well as their father's classics, according to Live Nation. Combined, Marley's children account for several Grammys individually, including Julian Marley's best reggae album win at the 2024 ceremony.

Several of Bob Marley's children were members of a group called Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, founded in 1979, which saw several years of success before the children forged their own solo careers.

The tour will precede what would have been Bob Marley's 80th birthday in 2025, celebrating the reggae innovator and his global success spreading messages of unity and peace. The tour will mark the brothers' first time playing together in two decades.

The presale will start on Tuesday with general on-sale occurring Friday, April 19, on MarleyBrothers.com.

The release also noted that "Bob Marley: One Love," a biographical drama chronicling Marley's life, will start expanded screenings on Saturday, April 20.

Earlier this year, Ziggy Marley wrote in a letter published by People that he misses everything about his father, who was only 36 when he died of cancer in May 1981.

"I miss everything [about you], but mainly your presence," Ziggy Marley wrote. "I listen to you. Your songs are always playing -- when I go to my mother [Rita's] house, music is on. Bob is on. Music is always around. You were so young, but you did more than me could ever do."