Ziggy Marley is paying tribute to his late father, the legendary Jamaican reggae artist Bob Marley, who died nearly 43 years ago.

Ziggy Marley, Bob Marley's eldest son, wrote in a letter published by People on Tuesday that he misses everything about his father, who was only 36 when he died of cancer in May 1981.

Bob Marley and the Wailers perform at the Apollo Theater in New York, Nov. 22. 1979. Charles Steiner/Getty Images

"I miss everything [about you], but mainly your presence," Ziggy Marley, a musician himself, wrote. "I listen to you. Your songs are always playing -- when I go to my mother [Rita's] house, music is on. Bob is on. Music is always around. You were so young, but you did more than me could ever do."

In his letter, Ziggy Marley referred to an upcoming biopic, starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as his father, which was produced in collaboration with the Marley family.

Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ziggy Marley attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Feb. 04, 2024. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

"And the movie is another way for you to give even more," the 55-year-old continued. "Kingsley brings out a strong emotional side of you that people don't normally see. There's moments where we're like, 'Yeah, that's just like Daddy.' You would laugh, but one of those proud laughs."

The "True to Myself" singer said he admired his late dad's discipline and dedication to his art and music, something he said he has tried to emulate in his own life.

Ziggy Marley attends the UK Premiere of "Bob Marley: One Love" in London, Jan. 30, 2024. John Phillips/Getty Images

"I admired your discipline. I got that from you and the seriousness that you took with the music, the art. It was really inspiring," he wrote. "We're spiritual people -- everything we do is a part of the whole. It's like we're a part of you, and you're a part of us. It's one. We speak with our love, and it's not words. We don't have to talk much -- we can just feel."

Ziggy Marley, who is also a dad of seven children, added that he can see the similarities between himself and his father, and that his father would have loved being a grandfather.

"My smile is honoring you. I laugh, and it looks like your laugh. Pieces of you are a part of me," he wrote. "You would've loved being a grandpa. I see a little bit of something of you [in them] every now and again. It's lovely to see. It's joyful. The grandkids get a piece of you through us. Everything we do is connected to you."

"Bob Marley: One Love" will be released Feb. 14.